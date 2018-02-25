Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Feb 25 2018
GEO NEWS

Aerial firing at Karachi’s Shahra-e-Faisal: Suspect yet to be caught

GEO NEWS

Sunday Feb 25, 2018

KARACHI: A man firing shots on Shahra-e-Faisal is still at large and yet to be apprehended by the law enforcement agencies — a day after a video emerged showing him firing into the air and challenging authorities.

In the video, the man identifies himself as Adnan Pasha and can be heard spewing expletives and daring authorities to arrest him.

Police went to suspect Pasha’s home to take him into custody, however, the house was locked.

The suspect, along with his wife and sister, is missing. Following which, police went to the home of the suspect’s in-laws and took into custody his two brothers-in-law from Gulistan-e-Johar.

Police also took into custody five people in relation to the incident.

Earlier, Sindh's Inspector General of Police AD Khawaja and Home Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal took notice of the incident soon after it was reported by the media.

Pasha has alleged that his father's killer released his video on social media.'

Man challenges police to apprehend him after firing in Karachi

The man alleges that his video was released by his father's killer

"My father loved Zeeshan Saeed - also known as Shani - like his own son but he killed him," Pasha claims in another video uploaded to his social media account.

According to his social media profile, Adnan Pasha who appears to be intoxicated in the video owns a car rental company. 

