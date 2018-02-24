Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Feb 24 2018
By
Zeeshan Shah

Man challenges police to apprehend him after firing in Karachi

By
Zeeshan Shah

Saturday Feb 24, 2018

Video: Geo News

KARACHI: A man in Karachi challenged law enforcement agencies to apprehend him after he shot rounds in the air on Shahra-e-Faisal.

In the video, the man identifies himself as Adnan Pasha and can be heard spewing expletives and daring authorities to arrest him.

Pasha has alleged that his father's killer released his video on social media. 

"My father loved Zeeshan Saeed - also known as Shani - like his own son but he killed him," Pasha claims in another video uploaded to his social media account.

According to his social media profile, Adnan Pasha who appears to be intoxicated in the video owns a car rental company. 

Sindh's Inspector General of Police AD Khawaja and Home Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal took notice of the incident soon after it was reported by the media. 

Challenging authorities and using clout to influence to evade the law is a common occurrence in the metropolis. 

Video shows motorist misbehaving with Karachi police

Citizen lost his temper when stopped by police officials on Sea View

In December last year, a video doing rounds on social media showed a citizen misbehaving with police officials and then speeding away in the city's Sea View area.

Shams-ul-Islam, a lawyer, could be seen arguing and misbehaving with police officials in the video, who were conducting routine checking on Dr Abdul Sattar Edhi road. Islam drove off after the argument.

SSP Javed Akbar had said the routine checking was being done in the area to control speeding and incidents of racing in the area.

However, Islam, when contacted said he was already slowing down due to a speed breaker when the police officials stopped his vehicle by banging on the bonnet.

"How do you know what the background is," questioned the citizen.

He added he was not racing "as there was no competitor" and questioned the presence of police officials at the spot when "the whole of DHA was exposed".

He further claimed that the police officials present at the picket were harassing citizens and there was no wrongdoing on his part. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

New JIT formed to start afresh probe in Parveen Rehman murder

New JIT formed to start afresh probe in Parveen Rehman murder

 Updated 56 minutes ago
Reham Khan on threats, the new Mrs Khan and a tired Imran

Reham Khan on threats, the new Mrs Khan and a tired Imran

 Updated an hour ago
Mashal Khan’s father files appeals against ATC verdict

Mashal Khan’s father files appeals against ATC verdict

 Updated 2 hours ago
Cases against Naqeebullah, friends were fake: police report

Cases against Naqeebullah, friends were fake: police report

 Updated 2 hours ago
Imran Khan chastises bureaucracy for allegedly serving only Sharif's agenda

Imran Khan chastises bureaucracy for allegedly serving only Sharif's agenda

 Updated 3 hours ago
Son of Chinese shipping giant’s local partner goes missing from Karachi

Son of Chinese shipping giant’s local partner goes missing from Karachi

Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Bilawal says issue-based politics need of hour, not Panama or Iqama

Bilawal says issue-based politics need of hour, not Panama or Iqama

 Updated 2 hours ago
Riz Ahmed hopes to collaborate with artists in Pakistan

Riz Ahmed hopes to collaborate with artists in Pakistan

Updated 3 hours ago
SJC issues notice to Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

SJC issues notice to Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM