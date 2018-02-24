Man challenges police to apprehend him after firing in Karachi

Video: Geo News

KARACHI: A man in Karachi challenged law enforcement agencies to apprehend him after he shot rounds in the air on Shahra-e-Faisal.



In the video, the man identifies himself as Adnan Pasha and can be heard spewing expletives and daring authorities to arrest him.

Pasha has alleged that his father's killer released his video on social media.

"My father loved Zeeshan Saeed - also known as Shani - like his own son but he killed him," Pasha claims in another video uploaded to his social media account.

According to his social media profile, Adnan Pasha who appears to be intoxicated in the video owns a car rental company.

Sindh's Inspector General of Police AD Khawaja and Home Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal took notice of the incident soon after it was reported by the media.



Challenging authorities and using clout to influence to evade the law is a common occurrence in the metropolis.

In December last year, a video doing rounds on social media showed a citizen misbehaving with police officials and then speeding away in the city's Sea View area.



Shams-ul-Islam, a lawyer, could be seen arguing and misbehaving with police officials in the video, who were conducting routine checking on Dr Abdul Sattar Edhi road. Islam drove off after the argument.

SSP Javed Akbar had said the routine checking was being done in the area to control speeding and incidents of racing in the area.

However, Islam, when contacted said he was already slowing down due to a speed breaker when the police officials stopped his vehicle by banging on the bonnet.



"How do you know what the background is," questioned the citizen.

He added he was not racing "as there was no competitor" and questioned the presence of police officials at the spot when "the whole of DHA was exposed".

He further claimed that the police officials present at the picket were harassing citizens and there was no wrongdoing on his part.