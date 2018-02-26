Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 26 2018
GEO NEWS

Talks for reconciliation: MQM-P’s Tessori meets Rabita Committee leaders

KARACHI: The series of talks has resumed for reunion between the divided factions of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan as the PIB faction leader, Kamran Tessori, met the Rabita Committee group Sunday night.

While speaking to the media following the meeting, Tessori said there was a positive turn in talks with leaders of the Bahadurabad faction. He said they would make all out efforts to end conflict “for the interest of muhajirs”.

The leader of the Bahadurabad faction, Faisal Sabzwari, also spoke to the media, saying MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar would know better on the formula being decided for reconciliation. Sabzwari added he had been going to PIB earlier and would do so again if need be.

After Tessori reaches PIB, Sattar spoke to the media, saying he suggested a new committee should be made with the newly appointed party convener, Khalid Maqbool.

The leaders Tessori met in the Bahadurabad included Amir Khan, Sabzwari and Ameen-ul-Haq among other.

Rifts emerged in MQM-P over Senate election that is scheduled for March 3. The party was divided between Bahadurabad and PIB factions over whom the party would field for the Senate seat.

MQM-P will contest for 12 Senate seats from Sindh, where it is the second-largest party, enjoying the support of 50 MPAs in the 168-member provincial assembly. The Pakistan Peoples Party has 94 lawmakers in the provincial assembly.

