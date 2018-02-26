Imran Khan hosts 'valima' reception in Bani Gala

Imran Khan with his wife Bushra Bibi pictured on the occasion of their marriage in Lahore. Photo: Geo News file

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Sunday hosted his valima reception at his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad.

He had earlier extended an invitation for the ceremony to party leaders closely associated with him.

The reception was attended by PTI members Arif Alvi, Jahangir Tareen, Fawad Chaudhry, and Imran Ismail.

Asad Umer and Shireen Mazari also attended the function, where Imran introduced his wife Bushra Bibi to the party leaders, sources informed Geo News.

PTI's Chief of Staff and Imran's spokesperson Naeem ul Haque said he was unable to attend the dinner due to his engagement in Karachi.

A confirmation about Imran's third marriage with Bushra Riaz Wattoo, known to be his spiritual guide, was issued on February 18.

"Wishing Chairman PTI Imran Khan and his wife a happy married life . May Allah bless the couple," read a tweet on PTI's official Twitter account on Sunday.

The party issued pictures of Imran's nikah with Bushra Bibi, in which close relatives of the bride could be seen. Imran’s political secretary Awn Chaudhry can also be seen in the images.

Imran's friend Zulfi Bukhari and Awn Chaudhry said the nikah was solemnised by Mufti Saeed in Lahore on Sunday (today). Bukhari and Chaudhry also stood witness to Imran's nikah.

Family sources said that none of Imran's sisters was present at nikah. The PTI chairman reportedly left for Islamabad alone later Sunday night.

Believed to be in her 40s, Bushra belongs to the Wattoo clan and is a Pir (spiritual guide) based in Punjab. She was formerly married to Khawar Farid Maneka, a senior customs official in Islamabad, with whom she has three daughters and two sons.

Imran Khan, 65, first came in touch with Bushra Bibi for spiritual guidance a couple of years ago.