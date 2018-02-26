Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 26 2018
GEO NEWS

Anarchy being spread through illegal use of institutions: Saad Rafique

Monday Feb 26, 2018

Anarchy and restlessness was being spread through illegally use of institutions linked with justice and accountability, said Minister for Railway Khawaja Saad Rafique.

In a tweet posted Monday, the railway minister referred to some elements concerned with justice and accountability in the country saying they should let Pakistan be run.

About the elements, Saad Rafique said they wanted to destroy the system by calling democratic leaders thieves.

He added accusations were levelled against democratic leaders, but the public still voted in favour of democracy whenever they got a chance and will do the same this time.

Displeasure has been expressed by several political leaders over the verdict of Supreme Court in which it has been ruled that the person disqualified under Article 62, 63 cannot serve as the head of a political party.

The decision by the three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar was considered a blow to the ruling PML-N as Nawaz Sharif will no longer remain the party’s president. As a result of the verdict, all decisions taken by Nawaz as PML-N’s president stand null and void.

As a consequence, Senate tickets distributed by Nawaz also stand null and void, further casting doubt whether Senate elections will be held on March 3.

Elections Act, 2017 was pushed through the upper and lower houses of the parliament earlier and had paved the way for Nawaz to resume his position as party president after being disqualified in the Panama Papers case. 

