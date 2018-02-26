US responsible for extremism in Muslim countries: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani on Monday said that the US has been responsible for extremism in Muslim countries.

“The US has supported terrorist movements in the past and it is responsible for the instability in the South Asian region after it attacked Afghanistan,” he told journalists in Islamabad.

The Senate chairman further stated that the west should stop holding Muslims responsible for its own doings, adding that western countries must address reservations of the Muslim world.

“Extremism will increase if instability in the country doesn't end,” Rabbani said.

“Only democracy can end terrorism and extremism.”

The Senate chairman stated that his ancestors had made sacrifices for the stability of federation.