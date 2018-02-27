Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 27 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Disqualification verdict is like dictatorial decision: Nawaz

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Feb 27, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nawaz Sharif expressed displeasure over the verdict of his disqualification from the party presidency, saying it was like a dictatorial decision.

While addressing the PML-N’s Central Working Committee’s meeting earlier on Tuesday, Nawaz said such decisions were not even taken during the tenure of dictators. He added that there were no dictators ruling the country at present but the decisions taking place were like the ones made during dictatorships.

However, he said, the entire nation knew what happened with political leaders and parties.

Nawaz was of the view that the verdicts of his disqualification — first from premiership then from his party’s presidency — were against the public’s will.

The public elected him into power, but there are “certain powers” that want the opposite to happen, Nawaz said. “I was elected as the prime minister thrice but was not let to complete my term.”

During the same meeting, the CWC announced to make Nawaz the quaid of their party for life.

Nawaz lost the presidency of PML-N following Supreme Court’s verdict on petitions challenging the Elections Act, 2017 ruling that a person disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 cannot serve as the head of a political party.

As a result of the verdict, all decisions taken by Nawaz Sharif as PML-N’s president stood null and void.

Nawaz disqualified as PML-N president: SC announces verdict in Elections Act case

All decisions taken by Nawaz as PML-N president stand null and void

As a consequence, Senate tickets distributed by Nawaz were no longer valid and the Election Commission of Pakistan announced PML-N nominees can contest the Senate elections as independents.

Elections Act 2017 was pushed through the upper and lower houses of the parliament earlier and had paved the way for Nawaz to resume his position as party president after being disqualified from premiership in the Panama Papers case.   

Advertisement

More From Pakistan:

Relevant authority did not issue NOC for Imran’s Bani Gala residence, claims former UC official

Relevant authority did not issue NOC for Imran’s Bani Gala residence, claims former UC official

Updated 17 minutes ago
Bilawal criticises PML-N for electing ‘controversial’ figure as party president

Bilawal criticises PML-N for electing ‘controversial’ figure as party president

 Updated 56 minutes ago
Upon release from jail, Nehal Hashmi launches attack on NAB, conspirators

Upon release from jail, Nehal Hashmi launches attack on NAB, conspirators

 Updated 2 hours ago
Those who don't respect vote won't be respected in return: Nawaz

Those who don't respect vote won't be respected in return: Nawaz

Updated 2 hours ago
Chaudhry Nisar has shown dignity, says Imran Khan

Chaudhry Nisar has shown dignity, says Imran Khan

Updated 3 hours ago
Non-resolution of Perween Rehman murder case a matter of shame, observes Justice Saeed

Non-resolution of Perween Rehman murder case a matter of shame, observes Justice Saeed

Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Punjab Assembly adopts resolution against NAB

Punjab Assembly adopts resolution against NAB

Updated 4 hours ago
Going back to school in North Waziristan

Going back to school in North Waziristan

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pakistan will be placed on FATF grey list in June: FO

Pakistan will be placed on FATF grey list in June: FO

Updated 4 minutes ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM