Disqualification verdict is like dictatorial decision: Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nawaz Sharif expressed displeasure over the verdict of his disqualification from the party presidency, saying it was like a dictatorial decision.



While addressing the PML-N’s Central Working Committee’s meeting earlier on Tuesday, Nawaz said such decisions were not even taken during the tenure of dictators. He added that there were no dictators ruling the country at present but the decisions taking place were like the ones made during dictatorships.

However, he said, the entire nation knew what happened with political leaders and parties.



Nawaz was of the view that the verdicts of his disqualification — first from premiership then from his party’s presidency — were against the public’s will.

The public elected him into power, but there are “certain powers” that want the opposite to happen, Nawaz said. “I was elected as the prime minister thrice but was not let to complete my term.”

During the same meeting, the CWC announced to make Nawaz the quaid of their party for life.

Nawaz lost the presidency of PML-N following Supreme Court’s verdict on petitions challenging the Elections Act, 2017 ruling that a person disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 cannot serve as the head of a political party.

As a result of the verdict, all decisions taken by Nawaz Sharif as PML-N’s president stood null and void.

As a consequence, Senate tickets distributed by Nawaz were no longer valid and the Election Commission of Pakistan announced PML-N nominees can contest the Senate elections as independents.

Elections Act 2017 was pushed through the upper and lower houses of the parliament earlier and had paved the way for Nawaz to resume his position as party president after being disqualified from premiership in the Panama Papers case.