Nawaz parts ways with Chaudhry Nisar: sources

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has parted ways with his long-term associate Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, sources informed Geo News on Tuesday.



Nawaz decided to not extend an invitation to Chaudhry Nisar, who has been associated with the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) for over three decades, to the Central Working Committee (CWC) session held earlier today.

The reported decision comes after Nisar openly opposed Nawaz's stance on the party's political strategy following the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict that ousted the former from holding public office.



According to sources, Nawaz was not ready to invite Nisar despite the insistence of Shehbaz Sharif, Khawaja Saad Rafique, and Ayaz Sadiq.

However, in a post made on social media later in the day, Maryam Nawaz denied the reports being attributed to Nawaz and said the statement is "absolutely false".

The spokesperson for the former interior minister has said that Nisar will issue a statement in the next day or two.

'Nisar would remain with party'

Speaking on Geo News' programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath', Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Nisar is displeased and does not come to party meetings.

"But I feel that Nisar would have been invited to the [CWC] meeting," he said.

The provincial minister said that Nisar would remain with the party and his concerns were not too grave to be eliminated.

He said the Punjab CM would resolve the matter, since he has done so in the past as well.

Asked about Nawaz decision to return home via GT Road after his disqualification by the Supreme Court, Rana said that at first, it was decided that Nawaz's rally would pass through the motorway, adding that the intelligence agencies warned of terrorism threat after a decision was made regarding going through the GT Road.

The minister said that they thought there would be difficulties with regard to security in going through the GT Road, but Nisar convinced Shehbaz Sharif to take the rally from GT Road.

He admitted that the former interior minister has always stood by the party, however, it is considered a good thing within the party to make certain things public.

Rana said that people have accepted Nawaz's narrative and the entire party, including Shehbaz Sharif, stands by it.

The minister further said the Punjab CM never deviated from Nawaz's narrative, rather he has spoken on Nawaz's narrative in party meetings.

'Issue between Nisar, Nawaz will be resolved'

Earlier this month, on February 15, Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique had said that the issue between Nawaz and Nisar will be resolved.

The federal minister was speaking on the recent issue between the two leaders over the selection of the route for Nawaz’s motorcade following the Panama case July 28 verdict.

Rafique had said that Nawaz had not given any statement related to Nisar, adding that he is the one who suggested to Nawaz to take the Grand Trunk road route instead of the Motorway for reaching Lahore during the PML-N president's August rally.

The statement comes after Nawaz in an apparent jibe at Nisar, who has publicly expressed reservations over various party policies, said that “certain people had advised me against taking out the rally through GT Road”.



Imran invites Nisar to join PTI fold

PTI chairman Imran Khan on February 11 had invited the former interior minister to join his party's fold.

In his informal conversation with newspersons, Khan had said it would be better if Nisar joins his party, promising his support to the former interior minister even he chooses to contest the next election as an independent candidate.

"At times, one has to have a bigger heart in politics," he had said.