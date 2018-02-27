KP bill suggests end to shackles for prisoners

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has prepared a draft bill to introduce various reforms to the prisons in the province, including an end to the requirement for prisoners to wear shackles.



The home ministry has sent the draft of Prison Rules 2018 Amendment Bill to the provincial cabinet for approval.

The bill also recommends an end to flogging prisoners.

In case of an emergency or to attend an event, the prisoner will have to seek permission from the Deputy Commissioner instead of the home secretary, the bill further suggests.

Also included in the bill are recommendations regarding provision of clean and better meals to prisoners as well as using latest tools for prison security.

Home secretary Ikramullah Khan told Geo News the reforms are aimed at bringing prison rules at par with modern standards and are aimed at relief for prisoners and their families.