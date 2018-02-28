Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 28 2018
Web Desk

Eyewitness claims Intezar's murder was premeditated

Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 28, 2018

KARACHI: In a new turn in the Intezar-murder case, eyewitness Madiha Kayani has claimed that the 19-year-old's killing was premeditated.  

Intezar Ahmed was killed after the police's Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials opened fire on his vehicle on Khayaban-e-Ittehad, DHA on the night of January 13.

In a recently released video message, eyewitness Madiha Kayani has claimed that Intezar Ahmed's murder was premeditated. Photo: Screen grab 
 

In a recently released video message, Kayani — who was accompanying Intezar at the time of his murder — claims that the deceased had told her that his car had been marked and was being followed. 

Kayani, stating that her life is in danger, appealed to the Rangers to provide her with security. 

The witness also said that her initial statement to the police did not include certain remarks that she had made about the incident. 

Moreover, sources said that Special Investigation Unit DSP Aamir Hameed is also being probed in the incident. 

However, the DSP denies his involvement in the case or any association with Mahrukh. 

On Jan 31, Intezar's father had said that Aamir's brother Sohail had threatened him and warned to keep his son away from his daughter Mahrukh as his "brother is in the police". 

Mahrukh is said to be a friend of the deceased. 

The new joint investigation team probing the case will submit its report in court today. 

Prosecutor for inclusion of anti-terrorism clauses

The special public prosecutor in Intezar murder case on Monday had recommended to the trial court to include anti-terrorism clauses in the case.

The public prosecutor had recommended the inclusion of relative clauses of an Anti-Terrorism Act in the case after the police submitted the interim charge-sheet in court.

The police had also submitted their report pertaining to the acquittal of one of the accused, Abbas, for lack of evidence.

The court, which reserved its verdict on whether or not the charge-sheet is admissible and on the acquittal of accused Abbas, will announce its decision on February 28. 

Relevant authority did not issue NOC for Imran’s Bani Gala residence, claims former UC official

Bilawal criticises PML-N for electing ‘controversial’ figure as party president

Upon release from jail, Nehal Hashmi launches attack on NAB, conspirators

Those who don't respect vote won't be respected in return: Nawaz

Chaudhry Nisar has shown dignity, says Imran Khan

Non-resolution of Perween Rehman murder case a matter of shame, observes Justice Saeed

Punjab Assembly adopts resolution against NAB

Going back to school in North Waziristan

Pakistan will be placed on FATF grey list in June: FO

