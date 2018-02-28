Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 28 2018
GEO NEWS

Offshore companies: PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi appears before NAB

GEO NEWS

Wednesday Feb 28, 2018

PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi after a court appearance in 2011. Photo: File 

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) today.

The PML-Q leader remained at the NAB headquarters for around an hour. 

The bureau had directed the PML-Q leader to appear before it as the Panama Leaks had revealed his ownership of two offshore companies.

Elahi earlier appeared before NAB on January 30 along with his financial records. 

NAB has initiated inquiries against politicians whose names had appeared in the Panama Papers after the Supreme Court, in November last year, sent notices to it and the federal government seeking progress reports on action taken against Pakistanis named in the global leak.

PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi appears before NAB in offshore companies' probe

The anti-graft watchdog directed the PML-Q leader to appear before it, along with all his financial records as his name had appeared in the Panama Papers

Speaking to the press after his appearance before NAB last month, Elahi had said that he answered all the questions on offshore companies.

“I am a politician, I have declared all my assets,” he said. “I will continue to appear before institutions whenever summoned. I have nothing to hide.”

Elahi is the son of PML-Q leader and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. 

Relevant authority did not issue NOC for Imran's Bani Gala residence, claims former UC official

Bilawal criticises PML-N for electing 'controversial' figure as party president

Upon release from jail, Nehal Hashmi launches attack on NAB, conspirators

Those who don't respect vote won't be respected in return: Nawaz

Chaudhry Nisar has shown dignity, says Imran Khan

Non-resolution of Perween Rehman murder case a matter of shame, observes Justice Saeed

Punjab Assembly adopts resolution against NAB

Going back to school in North Waziristan

Pakistan will be placed on FATF grey list in June: FO

