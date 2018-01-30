Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 30 2018
GEO NEWS

PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi appears before NAB in offshore companies' probe

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 30, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) today.

The anti-graft watchdog had directed the PML-Q leader to appear before it, along with all his financial records, as his name had appeared in the Panama Papers.

Recently, NAB initiated inquiries against politicians whose names had appeared in the Panama Papers after the Supreme Court, in November last year, sent notices to it and the federal government seeking progress reports on action taken against Pakistanis named in the Panama Papers.

Speaking to the press after his appearance before the NAB, Elahi said that he has answered all the questions on offshore companies.

“I am a politician, I have declared all my assets,” he said. “I will continue to appear before institutions whenever summoned. I have nothing to hide.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan appeared before the NAB on Jan 29 in a similar probe.

Talking to the media afterward, Khan said his company is not named in the list of offshore companies in the Panama Papers.

Aleem Khan appears before NAB Lahore in Panama Papers probe

PTI leader says his company not named in Panama Papers; vows to cooperate with NAB

The PTI leader added that he answered all of NAB’s queries and will present whatever documents and records that are required by the anti-corruption body.

Khan is also facing a probe regarding the Park View Housing Society, which he owns.

PML-Q leaders, including former interim prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, are already being investigated for allegedly owning assets beyond their declared sources of income.

CJP takes sou motu notice of murder of Kohat medical student

SC fines Punjab govt Rs100,000 for failing to fill Katas Raj pond

Dharna violence case: Police submit interim charge-sheet against Imran

We seek justice for Mashal Khan, stresses Malala

PTI writes to NAB seeking money laundering probe against Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Sindh Police yet to arrest Rao Anwar as SC deadline expires today

Six of a family killed in Kurram Agency IED blast

Seasonal influenza claims three more lives in Multan

Nawaz issued another notice as SC hears Article 62 disqualification period petitions

