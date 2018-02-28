Ready to give proof of Khawaja Asif's money laundering to NAB: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that he is ready to submit details pertaining to Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif's involvement in money laundering and corruption.



"We have brought undeniable proofs against him [Asif] on the record," Imran said. "The National Accountability Bureau's silence despite proofs of money laundering and corruption against him [Asif] is inexplicable."

Imran, during a meeting with PTI leader Usman Dar at his Bani Gala residence, expressed concern on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s delay in taking action on the party's plea.

"We are ready to provide details of corruption and money laundering to NAB," he added.

He further said that Dar can present proofs of banking transactions against Asif and his wife.

"We hope NAB will soon take up legal proceedings against Asif," he said, adding that the accountability of those who are looting the taxpayers' money is necessary.

"After the judiciary, the nation's hopes are associated with the accountability institution."

The PTI chief instructed Dar, and a delegation of the party, to meet with NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is scheduled to hear Asif's Iqama case on March 1. Dar, who lost the 2013 general election to Asif in Sialkot, has petitioned the IHC against a foreign work permit of the minister.

