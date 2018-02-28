SC seeks plan to curb illegal organ trade

Pakistani men reveal the scars where their kidneys were removed at a police station in Lahore in 2017. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar summoned on Wednesday recommendations to halt the illegal organ transplant trade in the country.

Hearing the suo motu case on the issue, Dr Mirza Zafar informed the apex court that the national or provincial authorities responsible to stem the illegal trade do not have the necessary authority.

When Justice Umar Ata Bandiyal inquired how authorities can curb transplants that take place at secret locations, Dr Zafar said law enforcement agencies can assist authorities in this regard.

The chief justice then remarked that sometimes, law enforcement agencies compromise on their position. He added that there is a lot of money involved in the illegal transplant trade.

Chief Justice Nisar observed that they can only point out loopholes in a law and not force lawmakers to legislate.

He then directed the authorities to submit a report on ways to curb the illegal trade on March 14 and adjourned the hearing until March 17, when it will be held at the Karachi Registry.