Derailment near Rahim Yar Khan halts rail traffic for over 48 hours

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Pakistan Railways was unable to restore the down track between Rahim Yar Khan and Tarinda 48 hours after railway traffic was suspended due to the derailment of a freight train.



According to latest reports received by Geo News, the down track is expected to be restored by Thursday afternoon.

Passengers are facing difficulties as the derailment of coaches of a freight train resulted in delays between eleven to thirty-six hours for Sindh and Punjab-bound passenger trains.

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique summoned an urgent meeting following the incident and announced free breakfast for all passengers suffering due to the delay.

He also announced that half of the total paid fare would be recompensed to the passengers who are facing delays of twelve hours and above.