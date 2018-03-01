Imran Khan slams 'shameful' fuel price hike

Photo: File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan criticised on Thursday the latest hike in petroleum prices, saying the burden of masses is being increased.

In a tweet, the PTI chief said it is shameful how the government refuses to collect taxes from the powerful.

He claimed further that the government, by increasing fuel prices, allows the "Sharifs and others of their ilk to continue draining national resources" through money laundering.



Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also criticised the price hike.



On Wednesday, the government increased prices of petroleum products by as much as Rs6 per litre, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The price of petrol was increased by Rs3.56, after which it would be available at Rs88.07 per litre.

The price of diesel was hiked by Rs2.62 taking it to Rs98.45 per litre.

The highest increase was recorded in the rate of Kerosene Oil i.e. Rs6.28. It would now be available at Rs76.46 per litre.

The price of light diesel also went up by Re1, which would be available at Rs65.30 per litre.