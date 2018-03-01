Pakistan filled with colours for Holi

Holi known as the festival of colours was celebrated across Pakistan by members of the Hindu community. The festival is celebrated every year in February or March and signifies new beginnings – leaving behind winter and welcoming spring.



In this joyous celebration of spring, people gather in the streets and play with colours, distribute sweets and dance together by smearing ''Abeer'' or red vermilion powder and throwing colour and water-filled balloons at each other.

In the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Holi was celebrated at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA). The celebration was arranged by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The colours of Holi were even visible in the hunger-stricken district of Tharparkar in Sindh.



“Holi is a festival of colours and we celebrate it with great enthusiasm,” said a resident.



Despite being plagued by crises such as famine and drought, residents of Thar celebrated the festival with great fervour.

Holi celebrated at Sindh Assembly

The festival of colours was also celebrated on the premises of the Sindh Assembly after Thursday’s session. Provincial parliamentarians with their minority colleagues celebrated Holi in traditional fashion.



“We are feeling great and this sends the message that there are no differences,” said MPA Mukesh Chawala.

His sentiments were echoed by other lawmakers who emphasised the importance of celebrating together.

Leaders of various political parties also wised the Hindu community on their religious festival.





