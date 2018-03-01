Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Mar 01 2018
By
Hanif Zai

Pakistan filled with colours for Holi

Thursday Mar 01, 2018

A Hindu lady colouring a child’s face to celebrate their religious festival Holi the Spring Festival of Colours at Tower Market - APP
Artists performing on the stage during Holi festival the Spring Festival of Colours arranged by Ministry of Religious and Inter-Faith Harmony at PNCA - APP
Hindu Community purchasing variety of colours for using in Holi Festival from a vendor in Hyderabad - APP
Women of the Hindu community are making ‘rangoli’ on the floor using colors at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in connection with celebrations of Hindu festival Holi - Online
Holi known as the festival of colours was celebrated across Pakistan by members of the Hindu community. The festival is celebrated every year in February or March and signifies new beginnings – leaving behind winter and welcoming spring.

In this joyous celebration of spring, people gather in the streets and play with colours, distribute sweets and dance together by smearing ''Abeer'' or red vermilion powder and throwing colour and water-filled balloons at each other.

In the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Holi was celebrated at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA). The celebration was arranged by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Holi celebrations in Tharparkar - Geo News screen grab
Residents of Tharparkar celebrate Holi
The colours of Holi were even visible in the hunger-stricken district of Tharparkar in Sindh.

“Holi is a festival of colours and we celebrate it with great enthusiasm,” said a resident. 

Despite being plagued by crises such as famine and drought, residents of Thar celebrated the festival with great fervour. 

Holi celebrated at Sindh Assembly 

The festival of colours was also celebrated on the premises of the Sindh Assembly after Thursday’s session. Provincial parliamentarians with their minority colleagues celebrated Holi in traditional fashion. 

“We are feeling great and this sends the message that there are no differences,” said MPA Mukesh Chawala.

His sentiments were echoed by other lawmakers who emphasised the importance of celebrating together. 

Leaders of various political parties also wised the Hindu community on their religious festival. 


