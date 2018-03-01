Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Mar 01 2018
GEO NEWS

Where is Madiha Kiyani? – The prime witness in Intezar murder case

GEO NEWS

Thursday Mar 01, 2018

The prime witness in the Intezar murder case, Madiha Kayani, has gone missing after releasing a video statement on Wednesday, according to reports received by Geo News.

Intezar Ahmed was killed after the police's Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials opened fire on his vehicle on Khayaban-e-Ittehad, DHA on the night of January 13.

The girl, who was accompanying Intezar when he was murdered, had claimed in the video message that her life was in danger and appealed to the Rangers to provide her with security. 

Later on the same day, Qasim Shah, a mutual friend of Madiha and Intezar, spoke to Geo News and said that the police had taken the girl in its custody Thursday morning. However, the police have denied that she is in their custody. 

In an interim charge-sheet submitted to the judicial magistrate today, the police have given a clean chit to ACLC SSP Muqaddas Haider, whose guards allegedly shot dead Intezar, Madiha Kayani, who accompanied Intezar in the vehicle, and two persons identified as Mahrukh and Sohail.

