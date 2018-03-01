Imran only accuses, never responds to notices: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan only falsely accuses other people but when he receives a notice, he neither responds nor appears for legal proceedings.



The CM Punjab was addressing a press conference in Lahore, where he said that Imran is always placing false accusations and misguides the youth.

“Imran has presented Faisal Subhan as a mythical character,” said the CM Punjab in relation to the CEO of Capital Engineering, who was probed for corruption allegations in the Multan Metro Bus project.

Shehbaz Sharif said that except for the honourable judges, no one can tell who is lying, adding that the PTI chief has accused him for the fifth time.



Shehbaz Sharif said that Imran in his allegation said that Subhan confessed before Chinese officials, but a Chinese delegation never came to Pakistan.



The PTI Chairman Imran Khan earlier had said that Subhan confessed to the Chinese regulatory authority investigating corruption charges in the Multan Metro project that Shehbaz and his family received hefty kickbacks in their overseas accounts.



The PTI chief had called the statement of Capital Engineering CEO’s statement ‘Panama of Shehbaz Sharif’.



Imran had also alleged that following his confession, Subhan went missing and the PTI will initiate a campaign to recover him.

The PTI chief also requested to the Supreme Court to make metro and Orange Line projects contracts public.





