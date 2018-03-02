Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 02 2018
GEO NEWS

PML-N, ANP, JI form alliance in KP ahead of Senate elections: sources

GEO NEWS

Friday Mar 02, 2018

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Awami National Party, and Jamaat-e-Islami entered into an alliance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ahead of the Senate elections on Saturday, sources informed Geo News.

Sources said the decision to form an alliance was taken at a meeting of representatives from the three parties held at the residence of PML-N leader Ameer Muqam on Thursday.

The meeting had Muqam, Inayatullah, Sardar Hussain Bobak, Pir Sabir Shah and Sardar Aurangzeb Nalota in presence, they said.

Imran vows to change procedure of Senate polls after winning Elections 2018

The PTI chief says they would get Senate polls conducted directly and change the system that allows horse-trading

The meeting decided to get ANP candidate elected on a women's seat in the upper house, sources added.

On the other hand, opposition parties in Sindh have also expedited efforts for getting their candidates elected in the Senate polls.

Members from Pak Sarzameen Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Functional and Tehreek-e-Insaf held meetings in this regard on Thursday.

The representatives resolved to support each other in Saturday's polls.

