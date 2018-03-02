Nurses thrash ward boy after attempted sexual assault in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Nurses at Civil Hospital severely beat up a ward boy after he allegedly attempted to sexually assault a student nurse.



Sources said when the student nurse complained of the incident, the other nurses took action themselves and started beating up the ward boy.

When the media reached the hospital to cover the incident, the ward boy's colleagues also misbehaved with journalists and beat them up for covering the incident.

Nurses protesting at Civil Hospital. Photo: Geo News

The hospital's medical superintendent told Geo News that the ward boy has been suspended and police will be requested to take legal action against him.

At present, the nurses are still protesting over the incident and have demanded strict action against the alleged harasser.