Six killed, over 16 injured in road accident in Balochistan

HUB: At least six people were killed while more than 16 others injured when a bus collided with a truck on RCD Highway Saturday morning.



The bus was en route from Quetta to Karachi when the accident occurred near Uthal.

The injured persons were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Uthal where an emergency was imposed following the accident and all the staff was called in for duty.

Damaged interior on the bus. Photo: Geo News

Efforts are under way to move the critically wounded to Karachi.

Prior to this, three passengers lost their lives in an accident on the same thoroughfare — RCD Highway — on February 10.

Three others were injured in the accident that took place when a truck collided with a car.