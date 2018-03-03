Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Mar 03 2018
GEO NEWS

Imran Khan will not cast vote in Senate elections: PTI MNA

GEO NEWS

Saturday Mar 03, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan will not cast his vote in the Senate elections under way in the federal capital.

While talking to the media outside the National Assembly, PTI MNA Shafqat Mehmood said Imran would not be going to the Parliament to cast his vote as he had other commitments.

On allegations regarding horse-trading, Mehmood said the reports were disappointing. 

He added is votes are bought and sold then only money will be represented, not the public.

Senate elections are being contested on 52 seats by 131 candidates from the provinces, Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Islamabad.

A total of 20 candidates are contesting 12 seats from Punjab, 33 on 12 seats from Sindh, 26 on 11 seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 25 on 11 seats from Balochistan, 24 on four seats from FATA and five on two seats from Islamabad.

The four provincial assemblies vote for their representatives, whereas the FATA senators are elected by the MNAs from the tribal areas and the Islamabad senators by the National Assembly members. 

