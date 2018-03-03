Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Mar 03 2018
By
Riaz Shakir

Supreme Court bans sale of Ajinomoto salt in Pakistan

By
Riaz Shakir

Saturday Mar 03, 2018

Photo: Dynomat

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar banned the sale of Chinese salt Ajinomoto, observing that it is hazardous for health.

The chief justice remarked that they cannot allow the sale of the salt.

Hearing a suo motu case on the sale of Ajinomoto and used cooking oil, the chief justice inquired from the advocate general as to the whereabouts of Mustafa Ramday, the head of a court-appointed commission tasked to probe the issue. 

On January 15, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) banned Ajinomoto after the authority found it hazardous for health.

According to the PFA, the salt contains Monosodium glutamate (MSG), a flavour enhancer said to cause asthma, headaches, and even brain damage.

According to some reports, regular use of this ingredient can cause long-term issues like high blood pressure, autism, hormonal imbalance, epilepsy, food allergies, asthma, reduction in bile formation, cancer and possible sterility in females.

On Feb 21, according to media reports, the governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh also banned the sale of Ajinomoto. 

