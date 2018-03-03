Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 03 2018
GEO NEWS

Not playing cricket to go on front or back foot, says Nisar

GEO NEWS

Saturday Mar 03, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar said on Saturday that he is not playing cricket, thus no need arises for him to be on the front or back foot in the party.

He made the remarks in the National Assembly where he cast his vote in the Senate elections.

Nisar has become a disgruntled party member following disagreements with the PML-N policies after Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification as prime minister last year.

When asked about his absence in the recent PML-N Parliamentary Party meeting, Nisar said he would skip these meetings during the tenure of Nawaz as well.

Responding to a question about Nisar “playing on the front foot” after Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ascent as PML-N president, the disgruntled party leader said he is not playing cricket that he would go on the front or back foot. 

