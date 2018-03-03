In pictures: Senate elections in Pakistan

Senate elections on 52 seats were held in Pakistan on 3 March 2018. Independent candidates backed by the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) bagged 15, Pakistan Peoples Party 12, independents 12 and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf secured 6 seats.

JUI-F and National Party won 2 while MQM-P, JI and PML-F secured one seat each.

Federal Minister Mushadullah along newly elected Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed addressing a press conference after Senate elections at Parliament House - APP

Newly elected FATA Senators addressing a press conference after Senate elections at Parliament House - APP

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi casting his vote during Senate election at Parliament House - APP

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq casting his vote during Senate election at Parliament House

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif casting his ballot during Senate elections in Provincial Assembly - APP

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman arrive National Assembly to cast his vote during polling for Senate elections - Online

Foreign Affairs Minister Khawaja Asif arrive National Assembly to cast his vote during polling for Senate elections - Online

ANP leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour arrive National Assembly to cast his vote during polling for Senate elections - Online

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal leaves the National Assembly after casting his vote in Senate elections - Sabah

Polling staff count votes after voting for Senate elections at Balochistan Assembly - Online

Police personnel checks motorcyclists outside Sindh Assembly during the polling for the Senate elections - Online



