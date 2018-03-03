Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Mar 03 2018
By
Web Desk

In pictures: Senate elections in Pakistan

Saturday Mar 03, 2018

Senate elections on 52 seats were held in Pakistan on 3 March 2018. Independent candidates backed by the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)  bagged 15, Pakistan Peoples Party 12, independents 12 and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf secured 6 seats.

JUI-F and National Party won 2 while MQM-P, JI and PML-F secured one seat each. 

  
Federal Minister Mushadullah along newly elected Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed addressing a press conference after Senate elections at Parliament House - APP
 
Newly elected FATA Senators addressing a press conference after Senate elections at Parliament House - APP
 
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi casting his vote during Senate election at Parliament House - APP
NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq casting his vote during Senate election at Parliament House
Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif casting his ballot during Senate elections in Provincial Assembly - APP
 
JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman arrive National Assembly to cast his vote during polling for Senate elections - Online 
 
Foreign Affairs Minister Khawaja Asif arrive National Assembly to cast his vote during polling for Senate elections - Online 
 
ANP leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour arrive National Assembly to cast his vote during polling for Senate elections - Online 
 
Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal leaves the National Assembly after casting his vote in Senate elections - Sabah 
 
Polling staff count votes after voting for Senate elections at Balochistan Assembly - Online  
 Police personnel checks motorcyclists outside Sindh Assembly during the polling for the Senate elections - Online 
 


More From Pakistan:

Senate polls: Imran accuses PPP of horse-trading in KP

Senate polls: Imran accuses PPP of horse-trading in KP

 Updated 2 hours ago
Rao Anwar's bank accounts frozen on SC orders

Rao Anwar’s bank accounts frozen on SC orders

 Updated 3 hours ago
Senate elections: Breakdown of results

Senate elections: Breakdown of results

Updated 5 hours ago
Politicians express mixed reactions over Senate polls

Politicians express mixed reactions over Senate polls

 Updated 4 hours ago
'Stop us if you can', says Maryam after PML-N's performance in Senate elections

'Stop us if you can', says Maryam after PML-N’s performance in Senate elections

 Updated 6 hours ago
Imran Khan did not appear for Senate polling

Imran Khan did not appear for Senate polling

Updated 5 hours ago
Axact scandal: FIA seeks inquiry report against dismissed judge

Axact scandal: FIA seeks inquiry report against dismissed judge

Updated 10 hours ago
PML-N does politics of serving people, says PM Abbasi

PML-N does politics of serving people, says PM Abbasi

Updated 11 hours ago
Not playing cricket to go on front or back foot, says Nisar

Not playing cricket to go on front or back foot, says Nisar

Updated 11 hours ago
Latest

