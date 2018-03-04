Decisions against me based on vengeance, anger: Nawaz Sharif

GUJRAT: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Sunday that the decisions against him are based on vengeance and anger, adding that he will continue to fight for the sanctity of the vote.

Nawaz was addressing a public gathering in Gujrat, a day after his party emerged victorious in the Senate polls.



The rally was held at Football Ground Kotla Arab Ali Khan, where Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz also addressed the participants.

In his address, the former prime minister said that his vision and narrative has reached the people of Kotla.

“I know you people have decided to fight a decisive battle,” Nawaz said addressing the crowd.

He recounted that the Senate nomination papers of his party’s candidates were rejected for they had his signature as the PML-N president.

“In this manner, the power plants and motorways should also be shut down as they have my signature,” the ex-premier remarked.

He said that the next government will be of the PML-N, adding that whenever he makes a promise he fulfills it.



Nawaz said he is confident that the people of Kotla will not step back when it comes to safeguarding the sanctity of their vote.

The former prime minister said that there is no allegation of corruption against him and that he is ready for accountability if any allegation is proven.

Opponents have accepted defeat: Maryam Nawaz

Former prime minister’s daughter Maryam Nawaz also earlier addressed the gathering, saying that the recent poll results indicated that the opponents have accepted defeat.

She said that none of the allegations have been proved against the Nawaz Sharif.

“Power and rule do not remain forever, fear Allah,” said Maryam Nawaz.

“The one owning an offshore company was not ousted, the one not owning was,” she said.

The former first daughter said that the political opponents can see imminent defeat in 2018.

PML-N backed independent candidates won 15 Senate seats across the country, unofficial and unverified results showed on Saturday.

The independent candidates supported by PML-N secured 11 of 12 seats in the Punjab Assembly and also bagged another two seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the federal capital, PML-N backed Mushahid Hussain Syed bagged the technocrat seat and Asad Junejo won the general seat. The ruling party also managed to secure two seats from KP.