Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Sunday Mar 04 2018
By
REUTERS

Dutch midfielder Sneijder calls time on international career

By
REUTERS

Sunday Mar 04, 2018

Wesley Sneijder ends his record-breaking career with the Netherlands

AMSTERDAM: Midfielder Wesley Sneijder ended his record-breaking career with the Netherlands by announcing his retirement from international football on Sunday.

The decision follows discussions with new Dutch coach Ronald Koeman, who went to see him in Qatar, the Dutch football association KNVB said in a statement.

"Wesley is one of the best Dutch internationals in recent years, an amazing player with a great attitude.

But I want to build a new team and therefore have to make choices," Koeman said in the statement.

The 33-year-old Sneijder said he knew his international career would be in jeopardy when he left Nice in January to play at Al Gharafa in Qatar.

"On top of that I understand that Koeman wants to start a new era with newer, younger players.

We spoke about this openly in a friendly discussion and I respect his decision," Sneijder said.

The KNVB said they would now discuss with Sneijder a possible role for him in the national team structures once he stopped playing and had achieved the necessary coaching qualifications.

Sneijder last June set a new record for most caps by a Dutch international when he played for a 131st time and his 133rd and last cap came in November´s 3-0 away win against Romania in a friendly.

He made his debut in 2003 and was a World Cup runner-up in South Africa in 2010. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Italian footballer Davide Astori found dead

Italian footballer Davide Astori found dead

 Updated 16 hours ago
Pakistan Women squad announced for Sri Lanka series

Pakistan Women squad announced for Sri Lanka series

Updated 18 hours ago
Top 10 funniest memes from PSL 3

Top 10 funniest memes from PSL 3

 Updated 20 hours ago
United demolish Kings by eight wickets

United demolish Kings by eight wickets

 Updated 10 hours ago
Abbott bouncer fells batsman in chilling Hughes reminder

Abbott bouncer fells batsman in chilling Hughes reminder

 Updated 23 hours ago
Neymar's foot operation a success: officials

Neymar's foot operation a success: officials

 Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Lucky to have Wasim Akram around to guide us: Sohail Tanvir

Lucky to have Wasim Akram around to guide us: Sohail Tanvir

 Updated yesterday
Despondent Aqib Javed says never seen batting failure like this in over 30 years

Despondent Aqib Javed says never seen batting failure like this in over 30 years

 Updated yesterday
Hasan Ali says 19-year-old Ibtisam Sheikh can play for Pakistan

Hasan Ali says 19-year-old Ibtisam Sheikh can play for Pakistan

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM