COAS relates Pakistan's prosperity to Balochistan

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — Geo News FILE

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday said that the prosperity of Balochistan is Pakistan's prosperity and the Pakistan Army would continue to cooperate for socio-economic development of the province, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.



The army chief has been on a two-day visit to the province, during which he would review security in Gwadar and Turbat, the ISPR said in a statement.

General Bajwa will hold meetings with tribal elders during his visit, while he would also be briefed on Khushal Balochistan Programme.

The army chief after having laid foundation stone of Gwadar desalination plant. — ISPR

On Sunday, the COAS laid foundation stone of Gwadar desalination plant, with the cooperation of United Arab Emirates and the Swiss government, the statement read.

The project, with a capacity of 8.8 million gallons daily, would meet long-standing demand for clean water by the people of Gwadar, the ISPR said further.

The project would be completed in 6 to 8 months, it added.