Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Mar 05 2018
By
Qamber Zaidi

Overseas Pakistanis will be provided right to cast vote: CJP

By
Qamber Zaidi

Monday Mar 05, 2018

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday said that expatriates will be provided the right to cast votes. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday said that overseas Pakistanis will be provided the right to cast their votes.

While hearing a case pertaining to dual citizenship of judges and civil servants, Justice Nisar noted that it was about time that overseas Pakistanis are allowed to be part of the local elections process.

"Overseas Pakistanis have exercised enough patience," he said. "We will provide them with the right to cast votes."

The CJP also noted that Senators holding dual nationalities were elected in the recent elections of the Upper House, however, he said he was unaware of their names. 

The secretary establishment then informed the apex court that 22 ministries are part of the 43 divisions.

According to a report submitted to the Supreme Court, the number of civil servants holding dual nationalities is 64 in Punjab, five in Sindh, nine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), eight in Balochistan, 28 in Azad Kashmir, and one in Gilgit Baltistan.

Justice Nisar, during the hearing, said that any civil servant found guilty of hiding information about dual citizenship will be removed from their position. He also noted that judges of the apex court were not allowed to hold dual nationalities due to the sensitive nature of their job.

He insisted that the data pertaining to dual citizenship of government officers was very important. 

Questioning the number of dual citizens in the prime minister's secretariat, the CJP summoned the premier's principal secretary.


Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NAB begins probe into Zulfi Bukhari’s offshore companies

NAB begins probe into Zulfi Bukhari’s offshore companies

 Updated 5 hours ago
ECP issues initial delimitation for national, provincial assemblies

ECP issues initial delimitation for national, provincial assemblies

 Updated 4 hours ago
Daniyal Aziz's reply in contempt case: 'Media ran comments out of context’

Daniyal Aziz's reply in contempt case: 'Media ran comments out of context’

Updated 6 hours ago
MQM-P to challenge ‘non-transparent’ Senate elections in ECP

MQM-P to challenge ‘non-transparent’ Senate elections in ECP

 Updated 7 hours ago
Way forward for Balochistan is through development, stability: Army chief

Way forward for Balochistan is through development, stability: Army chief

 Updated 6 hours ago
Long range shooting championship kicks off at Pano Aqil garrison: ISPR

Long range shooting championship kicks off at Pano Aqil garrison: ISPR

 Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
NAB to file three supplementary references against Nawaz

NAB to file three supplementary references against Nawaz

 Updated 9 hours ago
PAF, PN conduct successful test of anti-ship cruise missile

PAF, PN conduct successful test of anti-ship cruise missile

Updated 10 hours ago
Khursheed Shah's entry at son's wedding a break from tradition

Khursheed Shah's entry at son's wedding a break from tradition

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM