Overseas Pakistanis will be provided right to cast vote: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday said that overseas Pakistanis will be provided the right to cast their votes.

While hearing a case pertaining to dual citizenship of judges and civil servants, Justice Nisar noted that it was about time that overseas Pakistanis are allowed to be part of the local elections process.

"Overseas Pakistanis have exercised enough patience," he said. "We will provide them with the right to cast votes."

The CJP also noted that Senators holding dual nationalities were elected in the recent elections of the Upper House, however, he said he was unaware of their names.



The secretary establishment then informed the apex court that 22 ministries are part of the 43 divisions.

According to a report submitted to the Supreme Court, the number of civil servants holding dual nationalities is 64 in Punjab, five in Sindh, nine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), eight in Balochistan, 28 in Azad Kashmir, and one in Gilgit Baltistan.

Justice Nisar, during the hearing, said that any civil servant found guilty of hiding information about dual citizenship will be removed from their position. He also noted that judges of the apex court were not allowed to hold dual nationalities due to the sensitive nature of their job.

He insisted that the data pertaining to dual citizenship of government officers was very important.

Questioning the number of dual citizens in the prime minister's secretariat, the CJP summoned the premier's principal secretary.



