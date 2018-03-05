Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Mar 05 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Attempts being made to imprison Nawaz: Saad Rafique

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Mar 05, 2018

LAHORE: Attempts are being made yet again to imprison the prime minister who made the country a nuclear power, said Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique.

How many times will they send Nawaz Sharif to jail and how many others will they declare thieves and dacoits, questioned Rafique while addressing a women’s convention of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) at a local hotel here on Monday.

Rafique added Nawaz was ousted because he would not take any dictation.

Speaking about certain powers, the minister said they created political parties of their own and got people to switch their loyalties. However, he said, whatever was happening in Pakistan was not taking place for the first time.

The minister referred to the institutions of the country and said that they all should work within their limits.

Speaking on “public’s loyalty” for the Sharifs, Rafique said people liked Nawaz because whenever he came to power he worked for their welfare.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif provided facilities to the people of Pakistan, the minister said, adding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan should have also done something for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where his party is in power. 

