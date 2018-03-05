Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Mar 05 2018
GEO NEWS

Way forward for Balochistan is through development, stability: Army chief

GEO NEWS

Monday Mar 05, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said the way forward for Balochistan is through bringing about development and stability in the province, said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). 

The army chief is on a two-day visit to the province. 

During the visit, General Bajwa also inaugurated work for the Turbat- Bulaeda road and performed the earth breaking for construction of Cadet College Awaran at Jhao.

"Cadet College Awaran initially will be for 800 cadets with plans to enhance its capacity subsequently. CCA would have hostel facilities for 300 cadets and faculty and will be constructed by Pakistan Army Engineers. The project will be completed in the quicker timeframe of two years for its planned initial capacity," said the ISPR. 

The army chief was also given a detailed briefing on recent security measures taken in the province and support given to the government on socio-economic projects. He also interacted with local elders and troops in the area.

COAS at the ground breaking ceremony. -ISPR

Speaking at the occasion, the army chief appreciated progress through joint working by security forces and the civil administration. 

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo accompanied COAS throughout the visit and discussed various coordination aspects to successfully carry on the execution of Khushal Balochistan program.

Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Asim Salim Bajwa and other civil and military officials were present on the occasion, said ISPR. 

