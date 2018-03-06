Woman kills herself, child over domestic issues in Rahim Yar Khan

SADIQABAD: A woman and one of her three children lost their lives after she poisoned them in Sadiqabad on Tuesday.

Fatima, 27, a resident of Sona Roundabout's Baloch Colony, fed poisoned yoghurt to her children and later consumed it herself, resulting in the death of her six-year-old daughter, Aliya.

Her eight-year-old boy Muhammad Arshad, whose condition was reported critical, was shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital, however, Fatima's eldest daughter, who had not consumed the poisonous concoction, remained unharmed.

According to Fatima's husband, Altaf, the couple and their children were residing with his in-laws for some time.



None of the family's elders was present when the incident happened, he told the police.

The woman had moved in with her parents due to domestic disputes with her in-laws, the authorities said.



The bodies were shifted to a local hospital where medical authorities will conduct postmortems.