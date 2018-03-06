Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 06 2018
By
Aslam Malik

Woman kills herself, child over domestic issues in Rahim Yar Khan

By
Aslam Malik

Tuesday Mar 06, 2018

SADIQABAD: A woman and one of her three children lost their lives after she poisoned them in Sadiqabad on Tuesday.

Fatima, 27, a resident of Sona Roundabout's Baloch Colony, fed poisoned yoghurt to her children and later consumed it herself, resulting in the death of her six-year-old daughter, Aliya. 

Her eight-year-old boy Muhammad Arshad, whose condition was reported critical, was shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital, however, Fatima's eldest daughter, who had not consumed the poisonous concoction, remained unharmed.   

According to Fatima's husband, Altaf, the couple and their children were residing with his in-laws for some time. 

None of the family's elders was present when the incident happened, he told the police.  

The woman had moved in with her parents due to domestic disputes with her in-laws, the authorities said. 

The bodies were shifted to a local hospital where medical authorities will conduct postmortems. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

In a first, K-P govt issues driving licences to two transgender persons

In a first, K-P govt issues driving licences to two transgender persons

 Updated 50 minutes ago
MQM-P MPA rushed to hospital after overdosing on sleeping pills in Karachi

MQM-P MPA rushed to hospital after overdosing on sleeping pills in Karachi

 Updated an hour ago
SC to hear contempt cases against PML-N leaders today

SC to hear contempt cases against PML-N leaders today

 Updated 2 hours ago
CPEC important part of China's One Belt One Road initiative, says PM

CPEC important part of China's One Belt One Road initiative, says PM

 Updated 56 minutes ago
CJCSC Gen Zubair Hayat, UAE defence minister discuss strategic ties

CJCSC Gen Zubair Hayat, UAE defence minister discuss strategic ties

Updated 2 hours ago
Daesh social-media operative nabbed by FIA in Karachi

Daesh social-media operative nabbed by FIA in Karachi

Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
NAB begins probe into Zulfi Bukhari’s offshore companies

NAB begins probe into Zulfi Bukhari’s offshore companies

 Updated 12 hours ago
ECP issues initial delimitation for national, provincial assemblies

ECP issues initial delimitation for national, provincial assemblies

 Updated 11 hours ago
Daniyal Aziz's reply in contempt case: 'Media ran comments out of context’

Daniyal Aziz's reply in contempt case: 'Media ran comments out of context’

Updated 13 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM