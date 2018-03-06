Dual nationality of senators: ECP issues clarification at SC's behest

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, issued a clarification regarding dual nationalities of senators following the Supreme Court's orders. Photo: Geo News fil

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a statement regarding four elected senators possessing dual nationalities following orders issued by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court, a day earlier, had ordered the ECP to halt the notification announcing the victory of the four senators, namely, Sadia Abbasi, Haroon Akhtar, Nuzhat Sadiq and Chaudhry Sarwar.

The ECP, in its statement, said that it did not misrepresent facts. It further stated that the time for scrutiny was extended to 12pm, after the Ministry of Interior provided lists to all returning officers at 4pm.

According to an ECP spokesperson, the four senators had submitted affidavits of surrendering their foreign nationalities. The returning officers and appellate tribunal, both, had cleared four senators.

Sheikh Rashid claims four other senators hold dual nationalities

Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid has claimed that four senators, apart from the ones currently named, hold dual nationalities.

Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid has claimed that four senators, apart from the ones currently named, hold dual nationalities. Photo: Geo News

He also alleged that a single vote for the upcoming Senate chairmanship and deputy chairmanship polls was bought for an amount ranging from Rs40-50 million.

The AML chief also demanded that all senators should submit affidavits to declare dual nationalities, foreign assets, and criminal records.