pakistan
Tuesday Mar 06 2018
Umaima Malik

MQM-P MPA Heer Soho says she has joined PPP

Tuesday Mar 06, 2018

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan MPA Heer Soho announced on Tuesday to have joined the Pakistan Peoples Party. 

The MPA claimed that there is no respect for women in the MQM-P, adding that she will reveal the party's treatment of women in a press conference later. 

Soho also said that she had joined the PPP the day she attended a dinner at Sindh CM House prior to the Senate elections on Saturday. 

During Saturday's Senate polls, the MQM-P suffered a setback by gaining only one seat despite being the second largest party in the Sindh Assembly. 

MQM-P chief Farooq Sattar had blamed the result on party MPAs selling their votes to the PPP. 

