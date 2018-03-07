Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 07 2018
GEO NEWS

Federal development budget discussed at NEC meeting: sources

GEO NEWS

Wednesday Mar 07, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The federal development budget, among other agenda points, were discussed during an important meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) today.

Provincial and federal ministers, as well as NEC members, are in attendance of the meeting in the federal capital.  

A three-point agenda came under discussion including the development budget for the upcoming fiscal year and an increase in the development budget for Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), said sources.

A five-year economic plan spanning from 2018 to 2023 was also part of the agenda.

Sindh minister Manzoor Wasan was inducted to the council, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division. President Mamnoon Hussain approved Wasan's appointment as NEC member.

Wasan was appointed in place of Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, who passed away earlier this year. 

