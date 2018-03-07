Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 07 2018
Web Desk

Wife of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami accuses him of assault, extramarital affair

Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 07, 2018

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami’s wife has accused him of domestic abuse and extramarital affair by posting screenshots of questionable text messages the 27-year old pacer allegedly exchanged with various women.

Hasin Jahan, who married the fast bowler in 2014, revealed that she found Shami’s phone, gifted to him by his IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils, hidden in his car, and she found the objectionable chats on the phone, Indian media reported.

She further claimed that “Shami and his family members were torturing her for a period of more than two years with attempts of trying to kill her”.

According to reports, Jahan is planning to take legal action against Shami and his family.

‘Conspiracy’

Hours after the story went viral, Shami posted on Twitter that the allegations are baseless and a conspiracy intended to tarnish his image.

The fast bowler has represented India in 30 Tests, 50 ODIs and 7 T20 internationals. 

