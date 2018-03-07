Riz Ahmed writes on trip to Karachi’s transgender settlement

British actor posts on Instagram about meeting the transgender community while in Pakistan

The presence of transgender persons in the backdrop of everyday affairs in Pakistan was highlighted in a recent social media post by British actor and activist Riz Ahmed, who was in the country for Lahore Literature Festival.

Ahmed published a post on Instagram, with the photo of a transgender person whose face was scarred, writing how the transgender community in Pakistan is often left to earn through illegal means despite being recognised as the third gender on official government documents.

The post was published following Ahmed’s trip to a transgender settlement in Karachi.

In his post, Ahmed has pointed out that that transgender person in Pakistan are a marginalised community despite being a part of the South Asian culture on the whole.

However, the subtle post not only highlighted the plight of the transgender community but also bits about their lineage and family system that revolved around a guru-disciple relationship.

The post received many likes and comments, with people thanking him for telling them about a community whose way of living is said to be unique to the subcontinent.







