Eight firefighters injured as massive blaze engulfs Karachi factory

Firefighters battle a massive blaze at a factory in New Karachi on September 9, 2025. — Online

Factory completely collapsed after massive fire.

Fire extinguished with help of eight fire tenders.

Factory contained dyeing chemicals and clothes.



KARACHI: At least eight firefighters were injured while battling a massive blaze at a three-story factory in New Karachi’s industrial area on Tuesday morning.

According to Muhammad Humayun, Chief Fire Officer of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), a loud explosion reportedly triggered the fire, causing the factory’s collapse.

The explosion caused widespread chaos in the area, prompting immediate rescue operations.

He expressed concern over the extent of the damage, stating that the building’s collapse was catastrophic.

The intense fire that broke out before the blast further hampered rescue efforts, making it difficult for emergency teams to access the site, the officer added.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, and authorities are focusing on locating any trapped workers as quickly as possible.

The fire was extinguished with the help of eight fire tenders, according to fire brigade officials. “The cause of the fire is yet to be determined,” they added.

Abbasi Shaheed Hospital’s medical superintendent confirmed that eight firefighters with burn injuries were brought in, adding that four critically injured were shifted to the trauma centre at the Civil Hospital and two to a private hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The MS added that two of the injured are under treatment at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassan Ahmed said that an initial investigation suggested the fire was caused by a short circuit. He added that the factory contained dyeing chemicals and clothes, but no one was inside when the blaze erupted.