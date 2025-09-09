PML-N's Rana Sanaullah wins Senate by-election in Punjab

PML-N senior leader and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Inter-Provincial Coordination, Rana Sanaullah, addresses a press conference. — Radio Pakistan/File

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah was declared successful in the Senate by-election on Tuesday, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.

The seat had fallen vacant following the disqualification of PTI’s Ejaz Chaudhry after his conviction in the May 9 cases.

Polling took place at the Punjab Assembly from 9am to 4pm, where 251 votes were cast in total. Only one ballot was rejected during the counting process. Sanaullah, who required 181 votes to win, comfortably surpassed the threshold with a commanding margin.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Salma Ejaz failed to secure any votes, as the opposition boycotted the polling.

Provincial Election Commissioner and Returning Officer (RO) Sharifullah formally announced the result after the completion of the vote count.