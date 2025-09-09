 
ATC sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in May 9 case

Shah Mehmood Qureshi acquitted in case related to torching of SC judge’s squad vehicle

Web Desk
September 09, 2025

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Yasmin Rashid (left) and Ejaz Chaudhary. — Punjab Assembly/Senate of Pakistan/File
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday acquitted PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi while sentencing Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, and others to 10 years in prison over a May 9 riots case related to violence at Rahat Bakery Chowk.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gul issued the verdict in the case of burning of a Supreme Court judge's car at Rahat Bakery Chowk on May 9, 2023. The hearing was held in Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore.

Similarly, PTI leaders Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and Umar Sarfraz Cheema were also awarded 10 years’ imprisonment each.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details

