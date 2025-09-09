ATC sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in May 9 case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Yasmin Rashid (left) and Ejaz Chaudhary. — Punjab Assembly/Senate of Pakistan/File

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday acquitted PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi while sentencing Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, and others to 10 years in prison over a May 9 riots case related to violence at Rahat Bakery Chowk.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gul issued the verdict in the case of burning of a Supreme Court judge's car at Rahat Bakery Chowk on May 9, 2023. The hearing was held in Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore.

Similarly, PTI leaders Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and Umar Sarfraz Cheema were also awarded 10 years’ imprisonment each.



This is a developing story and is being updated with further details