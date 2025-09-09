Floods put South Punjab's mango orchards at risk of decades-long losses

Labourers pluck mangoes from trees at a farm on the outskirts of Hyderabad in Pakistan´s southern Sindh province on May 31, 2025.— AFP

MULTAN: The devastating floods in South Punjab have left mango growers in despair, as millions of trees remain submerged, endangering one of the region’s most prized and painstakingly nurtured crops.

Growers said large tracts of orchards have been surrounded by floodwater for more than a week. Experts have warned that if waterlogging persists for another 15–20 days, thousands of trees could wither, causing irreparable losses.

Mango trees, the hallmark of Multan’s agriculture, take eight to ten years to mature before yielding fruit, making their loss particularly devastating. “Mango is not just a crop; it is our livelihood,” said Muhammad Arif, a grower from Nawabpur village.

He recalled losing 10 trees during previous floods, which cost him nearly Rs 300,000 annually. “This year, the scale of damage could be far worse. Each tree produces fruit worth around Rs 40,000 a year. If thousands die, the blow will be unbearable,” he added.

Agricultural scientists highlight that mango trees are highly sensitive to prolonged waterlogging. Their roots need constant oxygen, and extended submergence leads to root rot and death. “Mango trees can withstand short-term stress, but long flooding is fatal. Growers should be extremely cautious at this stage,” said Shahid Bhutta, adding that the true scale of damage will only be visible once the water recedes.

Farmers’ anxiety is mounting, as entire orchards remain trapped with no immediate relief in sight. Many fear that decades of investment and labour could vanish within days. For small-scale growers dependent solely on mango harvests, the losses may spell economic ruin.

Mango farming is not just vital for growers but also central to the regional economy. Multan, often called the “mango capital of Pakistan,” produces world-renowned varieties such as Chaunsa and Anwar Ratol. These exports bring valuable foreign exchange while providing seasonal jobs to thousands of workers in harvesting, grading, and packaging.

“Losing orchards is not just a farmer’s loss; it disrupts exporters, transporters, daily-wage workers, and the entire value chain,” said grower Laique Sheikhana, stressing the wider economic fallout.

Experts recommend applying fungicides and soil treatments after water recedes to minimise disease risks. Farmers, meanwhile, are demanding a comprehensive relief package—financial compensation, rescheduling of agricultural loans, and subsidised saplings for replantation.

“Even if we replant today, the trees won’t bear fruit for a decade. Without government support, mango-farming families cannot survive this gap,” Muhammad Arif warned.