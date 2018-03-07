PML-N to support PPP if Rabbani nominated for Senate chairman

ISLAMABAD: A consultative session, called to decide upon the nominee for the Senate chairman by PML-N and its allies, decided to support Raza Rabbani if the incumbent chairman's name is once again suggested by the Pakistan Peoples Party.



The session, chaired by deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was also attended by Jamiat Ulema-e-Fazl Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and Hasil Khan Bizenjo among other leaders.



Allied party leaders also agreed with Nawaz's suggestion during the meeting. However, it was decided to contest any other nominee for the position if Rabbani was not nominated.

Following the meeting, Nawaz said that he had asked the JUI-F chief to convey to the PPP his party’s willingness to support Rabbani.

"We think Raza Rabbani has been a good chairman and we are willing to support him. If this is not possible we will field our own candidate."

Bizenjo, also speaking after the meeting, said the decision to select the chairman and the deputy chairman will be finalised by either tomorrow or day after as the allies have the required numbers in the Upper House.



Earlier, in a meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Nawaz, a number of the party’s senators came under consideration for the positions of Senate chairman and deputy chairman during the meeting held at Nawaz's Jati Umra residence.



PML-N’s allies in the Senate include JUI-F, PkMAP, NP, PML-F. Sources added the party will also approach independent candidates for their support.



In the Senate polls on Saturday, PML-N-backed independent candidates emerged as the largest party in the Upper House of Parliament.

The party bagged a total of 15 Senate seats across the country, according to unofficial and unverified results, taking its total strength in the 104-member Senate to 33.

Despite the PPP's decline in Senate to a total of 21 seats, the party is aiming to take the slots of chairman and deputy chairman with the help of allies and independents.

PML-N wins support of MQM-P

Leaders of the PML-N and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui held a news conference after the PML-N consultative meeting where the two announced to work together for election on top slots in Senate.

PML-N leader Saad Rafique said the two parties held consultations in a "pleasant environment" and expect to continue talks in the largest national interest.

He said that the ruling party will also send a delegation to Karachi and hold talks for MQM-P to garner its support.

MQM-P is a significant player in the country's politics and we acknowleged its struggle, Rafique added.

Rafique added that the party instead of announcing a candidate first and then getting support, has been trying to contact various political parties to ensure the poll for chairman and deputy chairman slots are held in a transparent manner.

Senate chairman to be from PPP: Aitzaz Ahsan

PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan claimed today that the chairman of the upper house will be unanimously elected and from the PPP.

PTI will also support the decision, Ahsan said. However, according to sources, PTI will neither field its candidate nor support those by the other two biggest parties for the election of chairman senate.

Separately, PPP leader Abdul Qayyum Soomro said party co-chairman Asif Zardari will also approach Jamiat Ulema Islam-F chief Fazlur Rehman for his support.



Independent senators from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) will also formally announce their support after meeting with Zardari, Soomro said.

PPP on Tuesday had claimed to have the support of eight FATA senators for the coveted slot of chairman and deputy chairman of the Upper House of Parliament.

The development came on Tuesday following a meeting between PPP leaders Dr Qayyum Soomro and Senator Saleem Mandviwala and the independent FATA senators.