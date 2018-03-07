PTI to support PPP’s Saleem Mandviwalla for Senate chairman slot

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have entered into an agreement to elect Saleem Mandviwalla for the post of Senate chairman, source told Geo News.



Senator Mandviwalla is being tipped as PPP’s candidate for the post.

For deputy chairman senate, the two have agreed to support Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, an independent candidate who was elected from Balochistan in the recent Senate elections.

Geo News reported earlier today, citing sources, that PTI Chief Imran Khan refused to extend his support to PPP, days after reports emerged the latter is trying to woo PTI to support its candidate.

PTI was also considering supporting a candidate from among the independent senators from Balochistan or FATA if either of them contests for the seat, sources said.



Imran wanted to get a senator from Balochistan elected as the chairman but now has no objection over Mandviwalla’s candidacy either.

Nawaz backs, Zardari rejects Rabbani as Senate chairman

Soon after the PML-N meeting today, Maulana Fazl met with PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. Speaking to reporters after the meeting Zardari said he did not want Raza Rabbani to continue as Senate chairman.

When asked in a joint press conference with the JUI-F chief, that the PML-N has shown its willingness to support Rabbani, the PPP co-chairman smiled wryly and said, “Thank you very much, I do not want that”.

Senate chairman to be from PPP: Aitzaz Ahsan

PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan claimed today that the chairman of the Upper House will be unanimously elected and will belong to the PPP.

PTI will also support the decision, Ahsan had claimed.

Independent senators from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) will also formally announce their support after meeting with Zardari, Soomro said.



PPP on Tuesday had claimed to have the support of eight FATA senators for the coveted slot of chairman and deputy chairman of the Upper House of Parliament.

The development came on Tuesday following a meeting between PPP leaders Dr Qayyum Soomro and Senator Saleem Mandviwala and the independent FATA senators.