Zardari does not want Rabbani as Senate chairman

ISLAMABAD: Following the Senate elections and subsequent negotiations to nominate a chairman for the Upper House, Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday said he does not want Raza Rabbani to continue in the top post.



When asked by the media, in a joint press conference with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, that the PML-N has shown its willingness to support Rabbani, the PPP co-chairman smiled wryly and said, “Thank you very much, I do not want that”.

The two also announced to have held discussions on nominations for top Senate slots.



“We hope Fazl will always support us as he has done so in the past,” Zardari said.

Fazl informed the media of his meeting earlier with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and said he held a consultative session today, and some suggestions were presented.

JUI-F sources informed Geo News that the PPP co-chairman has expressed his wish to get PPP senator Saleem Mandviwalla elected as chairman of the upper house.

A consultative session, called to decide upon the nominee for the Senate chairman by PML-N and its allies, decided to support Raza Rabbani if the incumbent chairman's name is once again suggested by the Pakistan Peoples Party, sources informed Geo News.

The session, chaired by deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was also attended by Fazl and Hasil Khan Bizenjo among other leaders.

Allied party leaders also agreed with Nawaz's suggestion during the meeting. However, according to sources, it was decided to contest any other nominee for the position if Rabbani was not nominated.