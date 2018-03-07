Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Wednesday Mar 07 2018
By
AFP

Afghan wicketkeeper Shahzad banned for two matches

By
AFP

Wednesday Mar 07, 2018

Mohammad Shahzad. -File photo

HARARE: Big-hitting Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been suspended for two matches, just three months after returning from a one-year doping ban, the ICC announced on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old slammed his bat against the pitch next to the main wicket after being dismissed for 24 in Afghanistan's two-run defeat by Zimbabwe in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

Shahzad reached four demerit points over the last two years after being found guilty of "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings" by cricket's governing body.

The opening batsman will now miss Afghanistan's next two Group B matches against Hong Kong on Thursday and Nepal on Saturday.

It is a big blow for the Rashid Khan-led side, who were expected to qualify for next year's tournament in England and Wales, but now look set to miss out after consecutive losses to Scotland and hosts Zimbabwe.

Shahzad only returned to action last December after serving a ban for taking a weight-loss product.

Teenage leg-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman was fined 50 percent of his match fee and given three demerit points for throwing the ball "in a dangerous manner" towards Zimbabwe batsman Brendan Taylorn in Tuesday´s game.

The 16-year-old contested the charge, but was found guilty on Wednesday morning.

Wicketkeeper Taylor, who made a crucial 89 in Zimbabwe's total of 196, was also fined 15 percent of his match fee for dissent after complaining about an lbw appeal that wasn´t given late on in the tense encounter.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong batsman Nizakat Khan was fined and handed three demerit points for barging into Scotland bowler Alasdair Evans during his side's four-wicket defeat.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Umar Gul says cricket officials are impartial, 'no door closed' to anyone

Umar Gul says cricket officials are impartial, 'no door closed' to anyone

 Updated 2 hours ago
Told myself that it’s not a big run-chase, I can finish the game, says Hasan

Told myself that it’s not a big run-chase, I can finish the game, says Hasan

Updated 3 hours ago
Malik becomes first Pakistani to play 300 T20 matches

Malik becomes first Pakistani to play 300 T20 matches

 Updated 6 hours ago
Russia coach says no need to fight racism in football

Russia coach says no need to fight racism in football

 Updated 10 hours ago
Warner cleared for second Test, De Kock to contest charge

Warner cleared for second Test, De Kock to contest charge

 Updated 12 hours ago
Perera leads Sri Lanka to big T20 win against India

Perera leads Sri Lanka to big T20 win against India

 Updated 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Quetta Gladiators celebrate Sir Viv Richards’ 66th birthday

Quetta Gladiators celebrate Sir Viv Richards’ 66th birthday

Updated 14 hours ago
World Cup qualifiers: Gayle leads Windies past UAE, Afghanistan collapse

World Cup qualifiers: Gayle leads Windies past UAE, Afghanistan collapse

 Updated 15 hours ago
Wife of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami accuses him of assault, extramarital affair

Wife of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami accuses him of assault, extramarital affair

 Updated 15 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM