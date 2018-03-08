Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Mar 08 2018
By
ZHZafar Hussain

BRI will resolve power shortage in Pakistan: Chinese FM

By
ZHZafar Hussain

Thursday Mar 08, 2018

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Photo: File 

BEIJING: The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) provides a global platform for cooperation in different fields, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a press conference on Thursday.

“China is building power stations in Pakistan which will completely solve the historical dilemma of power shortage," said the minister.

He added that a number of projects are in the pipeline to add momentum to the economic and social development of countries.

In response to concerns that loans provided under BRI will significantly elevate debt risks in some countries, including Pakistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said: “China always follows the market principles and common international practices and attaches importance to debt sustainability".

Regarding the tension on the Indo-China border last year, the foreign minister said mutual trust is the most precious commodity for both countries. 

“The Chinese dragon and Indian elephant must not fight each other,” Wang added

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Rabbani ignored violations of Constitution by Nawaz: Rabbani

Rabbani ignored violations of Constitution by Nawaz: Rabbani

Updated 6 hours ago
Asma Rani murder: Prime suspect arrested from Sharjah through Interpol

Asma Rani murder: Prime suspect arrested from Sharjah through Interpol

 Updated 10 hours ago
PML-N raising ruckus against judiciary: Aitzaz Ahsan

PML-N raising ruckus against judiciary: Aitzaz Ahsan

 Updated 11 hours ago
British High Commission announces first Asma Jahangir scholarship

British High Commission announces first Asma Jahangir scholarship

 Updated 13 hours ago
PPP divided over Senate chairman nominee

PPP divided over Senate chairman nominee

 Updated 15 hours ago
NAB KP obtain details of Imran's govt helicopter usage

NAB KP obtain details of Imran's govt helicopter usage

 Updated 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Women police officers bravely patrol roads in Peshawar

Women police officers bravely patrol roads in Peshawar

 Updated 15 hours ago
PTI to stonewall PML-N's nomination for Senate chairman: Imran

PTI to stonewall PML-N's nomination for Senate chairman: Imran

 Updated 12 hours ago
Pakistan producing surplus electricity: PM Abbasi

Pakistan producing surplus electricity: PM Abbasi

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM