BRI will resolve power shortage in Pakistan: Chinese FM

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Photo: File

BEIJING: The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) provides a global platform for cooperation in different fields, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a press conference on Thursday.



“China is building power stations in Pakistan which will completely solve the historical dilemma of power shortage," said the minister.

He added that a number of projects are in the pipeline to add momentum to the economic and social development of countries.

In response to concerns that loans provided under BRI will significantly elevate debt risks in some countries, including Pakistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said: “China always follows the market principles and common international practices and attaches importance to debt sustainability".

Regarding the tension on the Indo-China border last year, the foreign minister said mutual trust is the most precious commodity for both countries.

“The Chinese dragon and Indian elephant must not fight each other,” Wang added