Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Mar 08 2018
By
Riaz Shakir

Will rule on dual nationalities of senators before March 12: CJP

By
Riaz Shakir

Thursday Mar 08, 2018

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar observed on Thursday that the apex court will rule on the dual nationality of senators before the election of the Senate chairman on March 12.

He made the remarks while hearing a suo motu case on the dual nationality of lawmakers of the Upper House of Parliament at the Lahore Registry. 

As the hearing went under way, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senator-elect Chaudhry Sarwar informed the court that he gave up his UK nationality in 2013. 

The court then directed him to submit an affidavit in this regard.

Chief Justice Nisar observed during the hearing that the apex court had made a judgment on the case in 2012. 

SC orders ECP to halt notifications of senators-elect with dual nationality

Notification of four senators-elect; Sadia Abassi, Haroon Akhtar, Nuzhat Sadiq and Chaudhry Sarwar were halted

He remarked further that the court has to rule on the matter before the Senate election on March 12 and thus adjourned the hearing until March 10 when it will take up the case at the Lahore Registry. 

During the hearing, the court also appointed as amici curiae (friends of the court) legal experts Khalid Khan and Bilal Manto to assist it in the case. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Rabbani ignored violations of Constitution by Nawaz: Rabbani

Rabbani ignored violations of Constitution by Nawaz: Rabbani

Updated 6 hours ago
Asma Rani murder: Prime suspect arrested from Sharjah through Interpol

Asma Rani murder: Prime suspect arrested from Sharjah through Interpol

 Updated 10 hours ago
PML-N raising ruckus against judiciary: Aitzaz Ahsan

PML-N raising ruckus against judiciary: Aitzaz Ahsan

 Updated 11 hours ago
British High Commission announces first Asma Jahangir scholarship

British High Commission announces first Asma Jahangir scholarship

 Updated 13 hours ago
PPP divided over Senate chairman nominee

PPP divided over Senate chairman nominee

 Updated 15 hours ago
NAB KP obtain details of Imran's govt helicopter usage

NAB KP obtain details of Imran's govt helicopter usage

 Updated 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM