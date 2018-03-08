Will rule on dual nationalities of senators before March 12: CJP

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar observed on Thursday that the apex court will rule on the dual nationality of senators before the election of the Senate chairman on March 12.



He made the remarks while hearing a suo motu case on the dual nationality of lawmakers of the Upper House of Parliament at the Lahore Registry.

As the hearing went under way, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senator-elect Chaudhry Sarwar informed the court that he gave up his UK nationality in 2013.

The court then directed him to submit an affidavit in this regard.

Chief Justice Nisar observed during the hearing that the apex court had made a judgment on the case in 2012.

He remarked further that the court has to rule on the matter before the Senate election on March 12 and thus adjourned the hearing until March 10 when it will take up the case at the Lahore Registry.



During the hearing, the court also appointed as amici curiae (friends of the court) legal experts Khalid Khan and Bilal Manto to assist it in the case.

