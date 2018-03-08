Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan’s first female two-star general on what it takes to be successful

Thursday Mar 08, 2018

Major Gen (retd) Shahida Malik 

Pakistan’s first female two-star general, Major General (retd) Shahida Malik spoke with Geo Pakistan about rising through the army ranks.

Malik, who was promoted as a major general in the army's medical corps in 2002, said in the army, only merit and not one's gender is considered important.

In response to a question, she said women have to work hard, adding that professional women should also give a priority to their homes.

"Throughout life one faces difficulties from male colleagues," she said in response to a question, adding that women in the workforce should be upright and professional.

Narrating her story, Gen (retd) Malik said no one, including her, could have imagined that she would be promoted to a two-star general but it happened.

Highlighting ways to deal with male colleagues who become stumbling blocks in one's profession and suffer from professional jealousy, the former two-star general says women should first ignore them and if they do not stop then "stand up, answer them, and set boundaries".

Army chief pays tribute to 'great Pakistani women'

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Thursday that the "great Pakistani women have a role and responsibility towards progress of Pakistan".

The message was shared by Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor on Twitter on account of the International Women's Day.

In the message, the army chief was quoted saying: We are proud of role and contributions of our women in uniform, back home and especially the ones who belong to martyrs’ families. The great Pakistani women have a role and responsibility towards progress of Pakistan.

A video was also shared by Maj Gen Ghafoor which paid tribute to the women of Pakistan.



