Raza Rabbani ignored Nawaz's constitutional violations: Zardari

QUETTA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, in harsh criticism of party member and outgoing Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani, has said that Rabbani ignored Nawaz Sharif's constitutional violations in the past three years.



Speaking to the media in Quetta, where he was meeting the Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, Zardari said that he did not want to badmouth the party's Senate chairman but Rabbani had not addressed the PPP's reservations regarding the 18th amendment.

"He [Rabbani] ignored Nawaz's violations of the Constitution," he said, "and this may be the reason why Nawaz is seemingly close to the incumbent Senate chairman."

Responding to a question about creating an alliance with rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Zardari said that politics takes such tests and that the 'test has just begun.'

Balochistan CM Bizenjo told the journalists that he has requested the PPP-co chairman to support a candidate from Balochistan as the new Senate chairman. Zardari responded by saying that the party will hold consultations regarding the matter but the final decision will be made by the party's Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, commenting on Bizenjo's meetings with Imran Khan and Zardari, said that it was a good sign.

"Imran has handed over his party's senators to Zardari through the Balochistan CM which makes the game very clear," Iqbal said.